The number of deaths due to coronavirus outbreak in India has risen to 13 with more than 600 people being infected by the virus. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir has recorded its first COVID-19 death after an Islamic preacher died on Thursday.

Announcing the death of the Islamic preacher, Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu tweeted, “As we share the sad news of our first #Covid19 fatality, my heart goes out to the family of the deceased. We stand with you and share your grief. I also salute the brave doctors at CD Hospital for their efforts. Let’s do our bit and help #BreakTheChain and #StayHomeStaySafe.”

As we share the sad news of our first #Covid19 fatality, my heart goes out to the family of the deceased. We stand with you and share your grief. I also salute the brave doctors at CD Hospital for their efforts. Let’s do our bit and help #BreakTheChain and #StayHomeStaySafe. — Mayor of Srinagar (@MayorofS) March 26, 2020

According to NDTV, the 65-year-old Islamic preacher the Hyderpora neighbourhood of Srinagar, had returned home on 16 March after travelling around the country including visiting mosques in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband.

The number of people infected by the virus has risen to 693, which an increase of 36 since yesterday. Karnataka recorded its second coronavirus death after the COVID-19 test results of a 75- year-old woman who had died on Wednesday came positive.

“I regret to inform that the COVID-19 test result has come out as positive for patient, who had succumbed to death yesterday. The govt stands committed to curb the spread of Corona Virus in the state. Please stay home, stay safe,” Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar tweeted on Thursday.

I regret to inform that the COVID-19 test result has come out as positive for Mallika Bai, who had succumbed to death yesterday. The govt stands committed to curb the spread of Corona Virus in the state. Please stay home, stay safe 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) March 26, 2020

Maharashtra has been the worst-hit Indian state with three deaths. Gujarat has reported two fatalities, while Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh have reported one death each.