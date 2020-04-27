CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams and Results 2020: Central Board of Secondary Education begin discussions on remaining exams, evaluation process @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams and Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to begin discussions on remaining exams and evaluation process of Class 10 and Class 12 exams on its official website cbse.nic.in.

The board is likely to announce its plan on how it intended to evaluate exam papers when the lockdown is in force. Many expect that the CBSE may decide to hold examinations for only key papers, required for the promotion to the new class.

Last week, the board had released a detailed FAQ in light of several misleading reports over the dates of the CBSE exam and result dates

According to some reports, CBSE’s Controller of Examination Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj spoke to principals of at least 100 schools via video conference to seek their opinion on the way forward. Topics discussed by Bhardwaj included a road map to complete the remaining exams and how and when to start the evaluation process of the exams already held. The current lockdown has also cast uncertainty on the CBSE academic year. Bhardwaj is believed to have discussed the issue with principals on how the board intends to cover the lost time due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

About CBSE Board

The apex board of education in India, CBSE has a pan India jurisdiction and also a global presence with nearly 141 affiliated schools across 21 countries. The board grants affiliation to schools up to higher secondary level and develops common curriculum keeping nationwide requirements in focus. The CBSE was given its present name ‘Central Board of Secondary Education’ in the year 1952. The Board was reconstituted in the year 1962 when its jurisdiction was extended.

