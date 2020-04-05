CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams and Results 2020: CBSE explains when CBSE Board Results 2020 for Class 10, 12 will be declared @ cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Exams and Results 2020: The Central Board of Secondary Education released a list of Frequently Asked Questions explaining when CBSE Board Result 2020 for Class 10, 12 will be declared on its official website cbse.nic.in.

This was after several misleading reports surfaced over the dates of the CBSE results during the national lockdown. Here’s how the CBSE answered the questions in detail.

I am a student of Class XI (to be promoted to class XII). I have been detained in Class 11 in school because my academic result was not good. But some of my friends have

been directly promoted based on their earlier results.

CBSE: All schools are advised to promote students of grades 9 and 11 to the next grades on the basis of all the school-based assessments including project work, periodic tests, term exams, etc. conducted so far.

For any child who is unable to clear this internal process, (in any number of subjects), the school may utilise this period for providing remedial interventions, and school may give the opportunity of appearing in school-based test/s, online or offline. The promotion of such children maybe decided on the basis of such tests.

Schools need to follow the instructions issued by CBSE. This applies to all the schools in India and Abroad.

2. Clause 5 of CBSE Press release dated 1.4.20 notifies that the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. As this would directly affect students associated with over 250 schools abroad, what will happen to the results of class XII students?

As per the information available, schools have been closed for a long period in Middle East Countries and in Kuwait till 3rd August,2020. Similarly, schools in Iran, Japan, Nigeria, etc are also closed. Conducting exams is not a one-day process. It requires time to deliver papers, transport for evaluation, process results, etc. In such circumstances, if exams are conducted after 3rd August, then future of college admissions of all the students will be at stake. Therefore, the CBSE will prepare results of all students in CBSE schools located outside India, for all the subjects that the students had registered for based on certain objective criteria. CBSE will also issue passing documents as per practice for future use.

3. Majority of the non-resident Indian students, who are in CBSE schools abroad, have planned their higher studies in India. How will this affect college admission applications? The JEE exam has minimum requirement of 75% marks in the qualifying examination. How will that get affected?

Please see answer to FAQ number 2 above. In addition, the system of marking/assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools so that the interest of students’ is protected

4. As CBSE will conduct class-XII Maths exam separately for N-E Delhi, can students of Kuwait also appear in the same exam?

As per the information available, Kuwait has been under strict lockdown since 12th March and schools have been closed in Kuwait till 3rd August,2020. Similarly, schools have been closed for long periods in all other Middle East Countries. In such circumstances, if exams are conducted after 3rd August, then future admissions of the students will be at stake. The system of marking/assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the Board shortly and informed to these schools so that the interest of students’ is protected.

5. Will instructions issued by CBSE vide press release dated 01.04.2020 regarding promotion policy for classes 1 to 8, 9 and 11 be effective after 2020 also?

No. These instructions have been issued only as one-time measure for 2020, in view of the prevailing extraordinary circumstances of the worldwide spread of COVID-19 and the countrywide lockdown.

6. When will the remaining Board Examinations be conducted?

With regard to rescheduling board examinations for classes 10 and 12, it is

informed that at this stage it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce

the new schedule for examinations. However, it is informed that any decision that the board will take with regard to the conduct of examinations will be taken by undertaking extensive consultation with higher education authorities and by keeping all aspects related to entrance exams, admissions dates, etc. in mind.

In this context, it is further informed that the Board will give notice of about

10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations.

7. As and when board examinations are held, which are the subjects for which examinations will be held by CBSE for class-X?

For class X, CBSE will conduct the examinations of only those subjects whose examinations were postponed by the board because of law and order situation in N-E Delhi District. These subjects are: i. Hindi Course A, ii. Hindi Course B,

iii. English Comm, iv. English Lang & Lit, v. Science, vi. Social Science

8. In class-XII, examinations of which subjects will be conducted by CBSE for students from the whole of India?

Examination of following main subjects would be conducted by CBSE for whole of India for class 12:

i. Business Studies,

ii. Geography,

iii. Hindi (Elective),

iv. Hindi (Core),

v. Home Science,

vi. Sociology,

vii. Computer Science (Old),

viii. Computer Science(New),

ix. Information Practice (Old)

x. Information Practice(new),

xi. Information Technology,

xii. Bio-Technology

9. In class-XII, examinations of which subjects will be conducted by CBSE for only those students who were affected by the law and order situation in North East Delhi District?

Examination of following main subjects would be conducted by CBSE in Delhi for students of class 12, who were affected by the law and order situation

in North East Delhi District:

i. English Elective – N,

ii. English Elective -C,

iii. English Core,

iv. Mathematics,

v. Economics,

vi. Biology,

vii. Political Science,

viii. History,

ix. Physics,

x. Accountancy,

xi. Chemistry

10. When are the exam dates likely to be released?

At this stage and in the prevailing situation, it is difficult for the Board to decide and announce the new schedule for examinations. The Board will give notice of about 10 days to all stakeholders before starting the Board examinations