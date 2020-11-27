Australia beat India by 66 runs in first ODI, take 1-0 lead in three-match series; match marred by anti-Adani protests

Australia beat India by 66 runs on Friday in the first One Day International at the Sydney Cricket Ground, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.



Batting first, Australia amassed a total of 274-6 in their quota of 50 overs with two of its batsmen scoring centuries. First player to hit the century for Australia was skipper Aaron Finch, who made 114 in 124 balls with his knock including 9 fours and two sixes. Finch added 156 runs with David Warner for the opening wicket in 27.5 overs. Warner scored 69 runs in 76 balls.

Steve Smith, who replaced Warner, too went on to score an impressive ton with his knock of 105 coming in just 66 deliveries. Smith scored 11 fours and four huge sixes on his way to score the century. Also joining the run-fest was Glenn Maxwell, who had disappointed his fans during the just-concluded IPL competition. He made 45 in just 19 balls.

Mohammad Shami was the most successful bowler for India as he finished with a spell of 3-59 in 10 overs.

The Indian batsmen began their run-chase on an aggressive note but kept losing wickets at a regular interval. Aside from Shikhar Dhawan (74) and Hardik Pandya (90), no other batsmen were able to impress with their batting. Pandya, in particular, took just 76 balls to score his 90 runs and was unlucky to lose his wicket while trying to accelerate the run-rate.

Another highlight of today’s match was the pitch invasion by anti-Adani protesters, who displayed placards reading ‘No $1 bn SBI loan.’ There were 25,000 spectators present in the stadium for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic spread around the globe in February this year.

Adam Zampa picked up four wickets, while Josh Hazlewood took three wickets for Australia. With today’s win, Australia have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.