The first ODI between India and Australia was briefly stopped on Friday after a couple of anti-Adani protesters entered the Sydney Cricket Ground carrying placard that read, “No $1 bn Adani Loan.” The protesters in question wore T-shirts that carried the “Stop Adani” logo.

It took quite a while before the security personnel managed to escort the anti-Adani protesters out of the stadium. ‘Stop Adani’ campaigners in Australia have been calling on the State Bank of India not to fund Adani‘s Australian coal mine project believed to be to the tune of $1 billion.

This came hours after the Twitter handle of ‘Stop Adani’ called on its volunteers residing in the vicinity of the SCG to come together ‘THIS FRIDAY for a day of action on @TheOfficialSBI at the opening game of the Aus V India Cricket Tour! “With Indian and Australian media focused on the cricket, this is our chance to put the Adani loan on the agenda,” it tweeted.

📢🏏Calling all Sydneysiders! Join us THIS FRIDAY for a day of action on @TheOfficialSBI at the opening game of the Aus V India Cricket Tour! With Indian and Australian media focused on the cricket, this is our chance to put the Adani loan on the agenda 👉🏾 https://t.co/GB1nN70PXx pic.twitter.com/tb3ys80yvv — Stop Adani (@stopadani) November 25, 2020

Let’s go India! Let’s cut off Adani! Lots of support for our protest against the @TheOfficialSBI $1bn loan to Adani down at the SCG today #AUSvIND #StopAdani pic.twitter.com/Y7Pj49atkq — Stop Adani (@stopadani) November 27, 2020

Adani Group’s owner, Gautam Adani, is believed to be a close friend of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His coal mine project in Australia has faced massive protests from Australians for several years now.

Meanwhile, Australia put up a total of 374-6 in their quota of 50 overs with Aaron Finch and Steve Smith scoring brilliant centuries.