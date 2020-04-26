“At loss of words”: Congress mourns death of Badruddin Sheikh, who succumbed to COVID-19

Congress leader Badruddin Sheikh on Sunday passed away days after testing positive for coronavirus. His death sent shockwaves in Gujarat politics as his colleagues took to Twitter to condole his passing away.

Congress spokesperson Shaktisinh Gohil tweeted, “I am at loss of words. Badrubhai, as we called him was a stellar of strength and patience. A senior leader of our @INCGujarat family,I knew him since40 years when he was with YouthCongress.He was relentlessly working with poor people & was infected with #Covid_19. #RIP my friend.”

Youth Congress leader Srinivas KV wrote, “May his SOUL Rest in Peace.”

For PCC President of Gujarat, Arjun Modhwadia tweeted, “My colleague, councillor of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, former leader and leader of INC Gujarat, Badruddin Sheikh has sadly passed away. He contracted COVID while serving his people during the lockdown period. Ahmedabad will never forget the services of Badruddin bhai. I pay my condolences to the grieving family during this hour of sadness.”

Journalist Deepal Trivedi tweeted, “Leader of the Opposition in #AhmedabadMunicipalCorporation and senior #Congress leader #BadruddinSheikh is no more. He has succumbed to #coronavirus. He was a very nice, amiable gentleman. May my Ram and his Allah give him peace and freedom wherever he is.”

Gujarat has experienced a sudden spike in the positive cases of coronavirus in the state, which has registered 151 deaths so far. Of this, 104 deaths have been reported in Ahmedabad.