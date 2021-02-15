Amit Shah has plans to form BJP governments in Sri Lanka, Nepal after winning Indian states: Tripura CM Biplab Deb

“We were talking in the state guest house when Ajay Jamwal (North-East Zonal Secretary of BJP) said that BJP has formed its government in several states of India, in reply Shah said, Now Sri Lanka and Nepal is left. We have to expand the party in Sri Lanka, Nepal and win there to form a government,” Eastmojo website quoted Deb as saying.

Deb said that he had this conversation with Shah when the latter was the BJP chief was both were preparing for the 2018 assembly elections in the north-eastern state. The BJP later ended the years of Left rule by forming the first-ever government by the Hindutva party.

Deb said that the BJP had become the world’s largest party under Shah, adding that it would soon form its governments in West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “Lotus will bloom across the country,” Deb said.

The opposition, the CPI-M, has demanded a clarification from the BJP in the wake of Deb’s statement. CPIM leader and former MP Jitendra Chaudhury was quoted as saying, “Amit Shah, the present Home Minister, is engaged in a state conspiracy against Nepal. Shah has stated the same, and the evidence is given by a person holding the constitutional post in our state of Tripura.”

Biplab Deb and his controversies

BJP rebels are also unhappy with Deb for his loose comments, embarrassing the party. Ever since Biplab Deb has become the new chief minister of Tripura, his foot-in-mouth syndrome has become a great source of entertainment for social media users.

First he courted controversy by making extraordinarily insane comments that internet and satellite existed even during the Mahabharat period, which is a legendary narrative of the Kurukṣetra War, believed to have been fought somewhere in 8th and 9th century BC. Biplab, which in Bengali means revolution, became an object of ridicule even by his own educated supporters.

However, unfazed by public ridicule over his internet in Mahabharat remarks, he then found himself embroiled in yet another controversy by his equally crazy statement on Miss World Diana Hayden, who won the coveted beauty title in 1997. Questioning the rationale behind crowning Diana as the Miss World, Deb had said that she wasn’t the face of Indian beauty, but Aishwarya Rai was.

This statement by Deb had come after he famously asked unemployed youth in his state to stop chasing politicians for jobs and instead open paan shops for survival. He had then claimed that ducks recycled water when they swam and raised the oxygen level in water bodies.