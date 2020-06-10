After Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, BJP allegedly attempts to bring down Rajasthan government; Congress MLAs taken to resort

The Congress-led Rajasthan government has alleged that the BJP had begun making attempts to bring down a democratically elected government in the state. All Congress MLAs were taken to a luxury resort for a meeting with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, according to news agency PTI, has written to DG, Anti-Corruption Bureau, alleging attempts to poach Congress MLAs and the independent legislators backing the government.

Joshi has demanded urgent action against those already identified for indulging in corrupt conduct and attempts to destabilise an elected government. Joshi’s complaint read, “It has come to my knowledge that like Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, attempts are being made to destabilise the government in Rajasthan.”

The Rajya Sabha elections for three seats are due for 19 June in Rajasthan. The Congress is all set to win two MPs, while the BJP one, according to their strength in the Rajasthan assembly. But the BJP has fielded two candidates prompting fears of poaching by the saffron party.

Although Joshi has not revealed the names of those behind the latest attempt to bring down another Congress-led government, this comes after the BJP successfully destablised governments in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. While the Congress was a senior coalition partner in Karnataka along with the JDS, the party had run its government in Madhya Pradesh for 15 months when the BJP engineered a rebellion in its rank. Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled with 22 MLAs and later joined the BJP.