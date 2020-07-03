8 UP cops including Deputy SP killed in encounter in Kanpur as attempts to arrest criminal Vikas Dubey backfire, police weapons missing

In a shocking development, at least eight policemen including one Deputy SP-rank officer were killed in an encounter in Kanpur after police’s attempts to arrest a dreaded criminal Vikas Dubey backfired. The DSP is identified as Devendra Mishra.



ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar told reporters that seven other persons including a civilian were also injured in the encounter. “Few police weapons are also missing. Those responsible for the act will be caught and produced before the law,” Kumar was quoted by ANI.

Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh was quoted as saying, “Case under Sec 307 was lodged against history-sheeter Vikas Dubey, Police had gone to arrest him. JCBs were put up there which obstructed our vehicles. When Force got down, criminals opened fire. There was retaliatory firing but criminals were at a height, so our 8 men died.”

Singh added, “Around 7 of our men were injured. Operation still underway as criminals managed to escape, taking advantage of the dark. IG, ADG, ADG (Law & Order) have been sent there to supervise operation. Forensic team from Kanpur was at spot, an expert team from Lucknow also being sent.”

The latest incident has exposed the incompetency of the UP Police as the failed operation showed its incapability to arrest even a petty criminal.