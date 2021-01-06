50-year-old woman brutally gang-raped, murdered after visiting temple in Badaun; rod inserted in private part, leg broken; temple priest, three others booked

Police in Badaun in Uttar Pradesh say that they have arrested two people after a 50-year-old woman was brutally gang-raped and murdered allegedly by a temple priest and two other persons. The brutal gang-rape and murder of the 50-year-old woman took place after she visited the temple for prayers on Sunday.

According to news agency PTI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sankalp Sharma confirmed ‘rape, and there are injuries in her private parts and a fracture in the leg.’

The three accused have been identified as temple priest Satyanarayan, his disciple Vedram and driver Satpal.

A statement by the Badaun Police said, “A case under IPC sections 376D and 302 was registered based on the complaint by the relatives and the post-mortem report. Two people have been arrested after four teams were formed under the leadership of a CO. The SHO (of the Ughaiti police station) has been suspended for dereliction of duty.”

According to the SSP, as quoted by news agency PTI, the victim had gone to a temple on Sunday. She was later found dead under mysterious circumstances. “Family members of the woman have accused the temple mahant and his aides of raping and murdering her. Based on this, a case was registered against the accused. Two of the accused persons were arrested on Tuesday night, while the mahant is still absconding,” the SSP said.

A report by Mirror Now quoted the post-mortem report saying that an iron rod was inserted into her private parts. The victim’s ribs were broken and her left lung also suffered damage during the attack. The victim reportedly died due to excessive bleeding and shock.

The victim’s son said that his mother’s body was dumped at their house in the night by three men including a priest and a driver.

National Commission for Women (NCW) chief Rekha Sharma has said that a team had been sent to the district to take stock of the situation. “We have taken cognisance of the matter. One NCW member is going to the spot to investigate the matter to meet the family and the police and take an exact stock of the situation,” Sharma was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The latest incident comes weeks after a 19-year-old Dalit girl was brutally gang-raped in Hathras. She had later succumbed to her injuries.