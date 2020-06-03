“You are the wind beneath my wings”: Tina Ambani bares heart with deeply personal note for Anil Ambani days weeks after penning emotional message for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Tina Ambani has lately been causing quite a flutter on social media by frequently trending on the internet. Days after setting the internet on fire by her adorable note for nephew Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta, Tina bared her heart on the tragic death of her former Bollywood co-star Rishi Kapoor. “Devastated that you’re gone Chintu,” her note on Rishi Kapoor’s death had read. Tina Ambani has now penned an equally heartwarming note for her husband Anil Ambani, younger brother of India’s richest businessman Mukesh Ambani, on his birthday.

Tina wrote, “To a wonderful husband who gives me unconditional support and love, an adoring father who gives our boys space to grow and learn, a devoted son who always puts family first. Happy birthday Anil. You are the wind beneath my wings.”

Tina also shared a series of throwback photos of herself, Anil Ambani, and her two children. Her deeply personal post for her husband on his birthday evoked plenty of reactions. Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote, “Happy Birthday.” Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor commented, “Happy happy birthday to Your Anil.”

Tina’s latest post came just hours after she wrote incredibly creatine lines to greet Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan on their wedding anniversary. Tina wrote, “In a world where change is the only constant, it’s wonderful to have some constants that never change! Happy anniversary JB and Amitji. You are incredibly special to us.”

Once again, Tina shared a series of photos of herself, husband Anil Ambani with the Bachchan couple from yesteryears.

Not too long ago, she wrote an adorable note for her nephew Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta as the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 11 March. Tina’s post had read, “To a beautiful couple who are always in sync, perfectly matched, and brimming with love. Happy anniversary Akash and Shloka, stay blessed always 💝”