“Writing an apology to Journalism for killing its soul”: Arnab Goswami’s former colleague resigns from Republic TV, questions journalistic ethics

One of Arnab Goswami’s former colleagues has sensationally left Republic TV questioning the journalistic ethics of the TV channel. Tejinder Singh Sodhi made the announcement of his resignation from Republic TV with a scathing tweet.
He wrote, “After writing an apology to Journalism for killing it’s (sic) soul for three and a half years, I have resigned from Republic TV. More details here soon.
After writing an apology to Journalism for killing it’s soul for three and a half years, I have resigned from Republic TV.
More details here soon.
— Tejinder Singh Sodhi 🇮🇳 (@TejinderSsodhi) August 27, 2020
When someone asked him why it took him three years to realise that Republic was not for him, he replied, “I would have never done that had I been the first 1 to leave. Every single individual who helped Arnab launch this channel and company has left, somebody had to speak, silence was encouraging these people to exploit young people. You will soon read the inside details.”
Sodhi’s resignation coincided with Republic Bharat, the Hindi TV channel launched by Goswami, extending its lead over Aaj Tak by securing the number one position second week in a row. A tweet by Republic TV read, “Historic record broken! Republic Bharat records highest-ever 16.5% viewership among Hindi news channels; stretches gap to the rest. Thank you, dearest viewers, for your unwavering faith.”
According to the weekly audience insights released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Republic Bharat had secured the 16.40% viewership among Hindi news channels, while Aaj Tak was placed at the second position with 14.26% market share.
Goswami had launched Republic TV in 2017 with the help of BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar. A year later, he also launched the Hindi channel, Republic Bharat. The controversial TV anchor has had to face considerable condemnation for his questionable broadcast being passed off as journalism. He was grilled by the Mumbai Police on two occasions after his TV broadcasts appeared to promote communal incitement.
Rhea Chakravarty is now being probed by CBI in the Sushant Singh Rathore..who became MARIJUANA DRUCT ADDICT since shooting for Kedarnath in 2017 ..finally hanged himself…..then why Arnab Goswami is framing and asking 100 Questions after her 2 hour broadcast?….let CBI frame questions, its not REPUBLIC TV s job to frame questions and Influence Investigation by CBI.
Who the hell told you that Sushant is Marijuana drug addict?! Did poor, innocent Rhea tell you this? Don’t be oversmart. Nothing that Mr. Goswami has told is without proof. Refute it with facts, if you have any. Don’t act intellectual by siding with the narrative being spread by so called “believers of democracy”.
I am surprised to hear how did Sodhi even feel that Arnab is journalist in the first place. He cannot even be called a clown or a joker because they are great people who spread love and smile and laughter while being sad themselves. People like Arnab and other anchors representing Godi media is an insult to journalism itself. They can never know the value of journalism or know abc of that. These are just marketing sharks who can do any antics for money and TRP. Fools are they to think they are great and try to fly without knowing that human beings cannot fly just on the based on some fake social media deshbhakts.
Arnab is my favourite. He is promoted by BJP and so he is pro Hindu is well understood. Hats off to him for his boldness in debating red hot sensitive issues for which he faces threat to his life 24X7. God bless him. Only he can unfold the realm of the darker side of our society.
Another psedosecular in making….he will soon be editor in chief of NDTV…..LITERATE…ILLITERATE
….
Rajdeep Sardesai’s interview of Reah Chakraborty is the most balanced interview, seen in a long time.
All sympathy for the dead person, but none for the living?
Times Now and Republic channels are most biased English news channels. Their panel discussions are most irritating and one sided! It is time they mend their ways!
The only shameless tv channel is aajtak where Rajdeep Sardesai is there. Republic Bharat is the best media network
Chamcha media of chonia aunt, go to hell janta etc bullshit.
When there is Republic TV is there need for Courts?
Was this guy an important reporter in this channel? I follow republic on YouTube and only seen this guy covering a few botched pieces. I’m just speaking from my knowledge.
Where is my comment.
I can’t call Arnav a journalist. He is a clown, I can’t tolerate his stupidity even for a minutes.
He is a blot on indian journalism already suffering to lowest level.
Indian media ranks 150 out of 180 nations.
Shame shame