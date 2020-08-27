“Writing an apology to Journalism for killing its soul”: Arnab Goswami’s former colleague resigns from Republic TV, questions journalistic ethics

One of Arnab Goswami’s former colleagues has sensationally left Republic TV questioning the journalistic ethics of the TV channel. Tejinder Singh Sodhi made the announcement of his resignation from Republic TV with a scathing tweet.

He wrote, “After writing an apology to Journalism for killing it’s (sic) soul for three and a half years, I have resigned from Republic TV. More details here soon.

More details here soon. — Tejinder Singh Sodhi 🇮🇳 (@TejinderSsodhi) August 27, 2020

When someone asked him why it took him three years to realise that Republic was not for him, he replied, “I would have never done that had I been the first 1 to leave. Every single individual who helped Arnab launch this channel and company has left, somebody had to speak, silence was encouraging these people to exploit young people. You will soon read the inside details.”

Sodhi’s resignation coincided with Republic Bharat, the Hindi TV channel launched by Goswami, extending its lead over Aaj Tak by securing the number one position second week in a row. A tweet by Republic TV read, “Historic record broken! Republic Bharat records highest-ever 16.5% viewership among Hindi news channels; stretches gap to the rest. Thank you, dearest viewers, for your unwavering faith.”

According to the weekly audience insights released by Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), Republic Bharat had secured the 16.40% viewership among Hindi news channels, while Aaj Tak was placed at the second position with 14.26% market share.

Goswami had launched Republic TV in 2017 with the help of BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar. A year later, he also launched the Hindi channel, Republic Bharat. The controversial TV anchor has had to face considerable condemnation for his questionable broadcast being passed off as journalism. He was grilled by the Mumbai Police on two occasions after his TV broadcasts appeared to promote communal incitement.