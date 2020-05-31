Wajid Khan of Salman Khan’s favourite music director duo Sajid-Wajid fame dies

Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid music director duo in Bollywood has passed away. Music director Salim Merchant confirmed the news on Twitter.

Salim wrote, “Devastated with the news of the passing away of my brother Wajid of Sajid -Wajid fame. May Allah give strength to the family Folded hands. Safe travels bro @wajidkhan7 you’ve gone too soon. It’s a huge loss to our fraternity. I’m shocked & broken.Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

Singer Malini Awasthi tweeted, “This is shocking news!!!! Unbelievable! Wajid khan gone…… What is happening! Prayers for the departed soul!”

His pinned tweet posted in 2019 was in memory his father, who died six years ago. It read, “Six years hv just passed away without you PAPPA… Not a single day goes without thinking of you… Life has changed a lot but I miss you more n more as days passes… Aap ki kami bahut Mehsoos hoti hai… waiting till I meet you again…Love you miss you forever.”

Singer Harshdeep Kaur tweeted, “My deep condolences to #WajidKhan Ji’s family. Still can’t believe that he is no more. Have always seen him smiling and spreading joy around him. Huge loss to the music industry 🙏🏼”

According to sources, Sajid was not keeping well for some time and was last seen in the music launch function of Salman Khan’s film Dabanng 3. The flamboyant music director was, however, quite active on social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

Sajid-Wajid were Salman Khan’s favourite music directors. The Dabangg Khan had given them the break in his film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kiya. Since then, the duo went on to compose music for many hit films of Salman Khan such as Dabangg series and Jai Ho and Wanted.