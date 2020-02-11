A new controversy has erupted on the microblogging site Twitter after former Bigg Boss winner Shilpa Shinde made grave allegations against the makers accusing them of brazen biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla. An audio interview of Shilpa accusing the makers of Bigg Boss of giving Siddharth his mobile phone back when he left the show briefly for medical treatment has gone viral on Twitter.

In the audio, a voice believed to be of Shilpa is heard saying, “You can check that Siddharth Shukla’s number no longer has WhatsApp. He has deleted his WhatsApp. Because the time he has got his phone (during the medical treatment), he turned his phone on and everyone came to know since blue tick was shown (in read messages on WhatsApp). So, he deleted the WhatsApp altogether. Now you can find out that he’s not there on WhatsApp.”

Shilpa said that a person like Siddharth Shukla would never hand over his phone to anyone…The channel (Colors TV) properly explained everything to him when he came out and even gave his phone back. Is this the format of Bigg Boss? Hats off to Bigg Boss.”

She said that she had interacted with Siddharth on WhatsApp before he entered the house. However, one of the messages was showing ‘undelivered’ since he had already turned it off after entering the house. But, the same message showed having been read when Siddharth came out for the treatment of typhoid.

Shilpa said that she was supporting Asim Riaz to win the competition even though she had earlier liked Shehnaaz Gill aka Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. “I only see Asim as the winner,” she said. She, however, said that Colors TV will crown Siddharth and Paras Chhabra the joint winners adding that Mahira Sharma too will get hold of the trophy.

Twitterati have reacted in anger over claims made by Shilpa even though the TV channel in question has not made any statement on her allegations.

Taking a dig at Mahira, Shilpa said, “So irritating personality she is..Nothing personal against her though.”

Bigg Boss has entered the finale week and the new winner will be announced over the next weekend.

