Tina Ambani pens emotional note for Mukesh Ambani on birthday days after writing heartfelt note for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta

Tina Ambani has written a heartfelt note to wish Mukesh Ambani, the elder brother of her husband Anil Ambani, on his 63rd birthday. The adorable note by Tina for Mukesh Ambani came days after her emotional message for Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta on the couple’s first wedding anniversary went viral.

Tina wrote, “Happy birthday to warm, sensitive, caring Mukesh. Wish you every happiness, today and always!” The note by Tina prompted her fans to also wish India’s richest businessman on his birthday. One wrote, “Such a wonderful picture, Happiest birthday to you, sir” Another commented, “The biggest business tycoon and a inspiration for me who gave education to a lot of children and won everyone heart by his soft behaviour many many many many many happy returns of the day sir.”

Last month, Tina had penned a heartfelt note for Akash and Shloka on the occasion of their first wedding anniversary. “To a beautiful couple who are always in sync, perfectly matched, and brimming with love. Happy anniversary Akash and Shloka, stay blessed always,” Tina had written while also tagging Akash on Instagram.

Tina’s husband Anil Ambani has stayed away from social media platforms. Tina, for her part, has been fairly active on Instagram, where she has over 20,000 followers. Earlier this month, she wished Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant on his birthday when she wrote, “Blessings to a warm, wonderful, large-hearted young man. Truly admire your love for animals and your generosity towards people! Happy birthday Hari Anant.”

In March, Tina also took to Instagram to greet Mukesh and his wife Nita Ambani on their wedding anniversary. She wrote, “Happy anniversary to a couple who always bring out the best in each other! Wish you love and happiness always.”

In February this year, she shared an adorable photo of herself with her mother-in-law Kokilaben to wish her on her birthday. She had written, “Mummy, you are an inspiration for us all, each and every day, in myriad ways. Thank you for being who you are. Happy birthday!”