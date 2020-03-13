On first wedding anniversary, Nita Ambani’s son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta receive emotional note from Tina Ambani

Nita Ambani’s son Akash and daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta celebrated their first wedding anniversary on 9 March. While not much is known on how the power couple celebrated their special occasion, they were indeed left pleasantly surprised by a special message from Tina Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani’s younger brother Anil Ambani.

Tina took to Instagram to share a throwback photo with Akash and Shloka as she wrote, “To a beautiful couple who are always in sync, perfectly matched, and brimming with love.

Happy anniversary Akash and Shloka, stay blessed always.” Tina also tagged Akash while concluding her anniversary greetings.

While her fans truly appreciated the family bonding of the Ambanis, some were seen appreciating Tina’s ageless beauty. One wrote, “Beautiful – Tina after 25 years you haven’t changed a bit!” Another commented, “You’re shining!”

Unlike her husband, Tina has been fairly active on Instagram, where she has over 13,000 followers. Last month, she had shared an adorable photo of herself with her mother-in-law Kokilaben to wish her on her birthday. She had written, “Mummy, you are an inspiration for us all, each and every day, in myriad ways. Thank you for being who you are. Happy birthday!”

Earlier this week, Tina had shared a heartfelt note for Mukesh and Nita Ambani to wish them on their wedding anniversary. Her note had read, “Happy anniversary to a couple who always bring out the best in each other! Wish you love and happiness always.”

Shloka Mehta was seen indulging in Holi celebrations with husband Akash and sister-in-law Isha at the latter’s sprawling Rs 450 crore bungalow in Worli. The video of Shloka being chased away by Priyanka Chopra had gone viral on social media.

Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani marked their first wedding anniversary on 9 March this year. Exactly a year ago, Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s son had tied the knot with Shloka Mehta with the who’s who of the World of global politics, entertainment, sports and business attending their wedding celebrations.

" "