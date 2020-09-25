Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma has launched an extraordinary attack on India’s batting legend Sunil Gavaskar for ‘distasteful’ comments on her while commentating on her husband Virat Kohli’s poor batting.

She said, “That, Mr Gavaskar, your message is distasteful is a fact. But I will love to you to explain why you thought of making such a sweeping statement on a wife accusing her for her husband’s game? I’m sure over the years you’ve respected the private lives of every cricketer while commentating on the game. Don’t you think you should have equal amount of respect for me and us?”

Gavaskar was heard saying, “Jab lockdown tha to sirf Anushka ki bowling pe practice ki unhone” (He has only practiced against Anushka’s bowling during the lockdown).

While many slammed Gavaskar for his comments on Anushka, others said that the former India captain was referring to a video of the Bollywood actress playing cricket with Virat during the lockdown.

Anushka said, “I’m sure you can have many other words and sentences in your mind to use to comment on my husband’s performance from last night or are your words only relevant if you use my name in the process? It’s 2020 and things still don’t change for me. When will I stop getting dragged into cricket and stop being used to pass sweeping statements?”

She concluded her post by saying, “Respected Mr. Gavaskar, you are a legend, whose name stands tall in this gentleman’s game. Just wanted to tell you what I felt when I heard you say this.”

Kohli had to face incessant trolling for his poor fielding the last IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and his side, Royal Challengers Bangalore. His side lost by 97 runs.