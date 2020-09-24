Kings XI Punjab defeats Royal Challengers Bangalore as KL Rahul registers highest IPL score by an Indian; Kohli trolled for dropping two catches

Kings XI Punjab defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore comprehensively on Thursday after KL Rahul registered the highest score IPL score by an India. Rahul remained unbeaten at 132 with his knock including 14 boundaries and seven sixes. Rahul’s century helped the team from Punjab amass 206-3 in 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal made 26 in 20 balls. Another highlight of the Kings XI Punjab’s innings was Virat Kohli’s harrowing time on the field as he dropped two easy catches. On both occasions, the batsman benefiting from Kohli’s appalling fielding was Rahul, who went on to score 132.

As expected, Kohli became the butt of jokes on social media with fans posting memes to target the Indian captain.

Virat kohli fans after that drop pic.twitter.com/tUnTL6rgTx — Ayaan. (@babayaan_) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli being overly nice to KL Rahul today 😅#KXIPvRCB pic.twitter.com/R8owEvERoO — Ankur (@TheSinghAnkur) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli before going to field today : pic.twitter.com/Q9cOixkD2e — Adish Shetty (@TheCricketGuy__) September 24, 2020

Virat Kohli is the best fielder of India Le people watching today’s match pic.twitter.com/tUoPEZON9Q — USTG (@USTG12) September 24, 2020

Punjab’s response was no better as they kept losing wicket at regular intervals. Kohli had a disappointing day with the bat as he returned to the dressing room by adding just one run. AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch made desperate efforts to add sanity to their team’s batting but they too departed by scoring 28 and 20 respectively. They were bowled out for 109 in 17 overs.

Sheldon Cottrell picked up two wickets, while Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin scalped three wickets each.