Comedian Munawar Faruqui has taken to poetry to express his gratitude on the outpouring of support following his arrest by the Madhya Pradesh Police last month. Munawar, who was granted bail by the Supreme Court, took to Facebook to he had illuminated many faces by making them laugh.

The comedian from Gujarat wrote, “Mere ander ke andheron ko karne do shikayat, Hasa kar lakhon chehron ko Roshan kiya hai maine (Let the darkness within me keep complaining, I’ve illuminated many faces by making them laugh)- Munawar ❤️ thank you for the love and support.”

Munawar’s first social media post since being released from an MP jail for jokes that he never cracked has earned him more support. One user wrote, “Welcome back! Hope you are alright. We were all very worried for you. Lots of love from all of us.” “So glad you are free. Such a shame some people are so pathetic and insecure and you had to go through all that. Stay strong. All the prayers, love and support to you” commented another user.

The Supreme Court on Friday had granted bail to Munawar and also stayed the production warrant issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The comedian had been in a Madhya Pradesh jail since 1 January for allegedly cracking jokes on Hindu deities. But, the Indore Police had gone on record admitting that there was no evidence of the 29-year-old comedian from Gujarat cracking jokes hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

Faruqui was arrested in Indore on 1 January after a son of a local BJP MLA created a ruckus even before the comedian could start his performance. He was arrested along with other associates. The comedian from Gujarat has been in jail for more than a month, but the Madhya Pradesh High Court judge felt that the ‘evidence/material collected so far, suggest that in an organized public show under the garb of standup comedy on commercial lines, prima facie scurrilous, disparaging utterances, outraging religious feelings of a class of citizens of India were made.’