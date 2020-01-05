Siddharth Shukla’s humane side revealed, TV actor had offered to send Asim Riaz’s parents on Hajj pilgrimage

After weeks of bitter fights with Asim Riaz, Siddharth Shukla on Saturday night made a stunning revelation that he had offered to send the former’s parents on Hajj, annual pilgrimage undertaken by Muslims. The extraordinary revelation highlighting an incredibly positive side of Siddharth came during his conversation with Asim.

During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday night, Asim was seen approaching Siddharth to say ‘sorry’ for abusing the latter’s dead father. Asim told Siddharth, “You need to remember that I am the same person, who remembered your Dad’s birthday and wished you on his birthday.”

Siddharth replied, “I am also the same person who said that ‘brother I want to send your Mom and Dad on Hajj’.” Asim agreed with him and said, “Yes, you had indeed said that.”

Siddharth continued, “I had also said that ‘brother, I know that you are capable of sending them (on Hajj), but I would like to send them (using my money)’.”

Asim replied, “I appreciate that brother. I know what it means losing your Dad. I know how much my father means to me. That night, when you were missing your Dad, I sat with you. Obviously, I felt a lot (about using cry baby jibe for Siddharth’s Dad)…But I seriously apologise.”

Siddharth, who was busy having his meal, told Asim, “Last time (after Rohit Shetty visited the house), it didn’t look like you wanted to apologise.” Asim clarified in his defence, “Perhaps I was in too much anger since Paras Chhabra too was charging at me and I was very angry. But, I apologise.”

When Asim asked Siddharth to not drag the family, the latter said, “You don’t get the family, I will not get the family.” Siddharth acknowledged that Asim had indeed changed his behaviour towards him for the last two days when the latter was addressing him with respect.

Asim’s decision to approach Siddharth to express his apology came after Salman Khan lashed out at him accusing him of being ‘bloody irritating’ in the house. Salman also warned Siddharth that he will open the gate of Bigg Boss if he did not stop being abusive. Salman also slammed Rashami Desai for accusing Bigg Boss of being biased in favour of Siddharth.