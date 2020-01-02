Siddharth Shukla finally faces payback moment as Asim Riaz makes ‘cry baby’ jibe for TV actor’s late father

After repeatedly dragging Asim Riaz’s father into Bigg Boss house fights, Siddharth Shukla has finally faced a payback moment of sorts. This was after Asim allegedly made a ‘cry baby’ jibe for Siddharth’s late father. If the promo broadcast by Colors TV is anything to go by, then Siddharth and Asim have fought one more time during a weekly task.

According to the promo, Asim had allegedly told Siddharth, “Cry baby hoga tera baap (Your father is a cry baby.)” This was allegedly in response to Siddharth addressing Asim as a cry baby. Asim making a ‘cry baby’ jibe for Siddharth’s late father did not go down well with Aarti Singh, who was seen lashing out at the former.

In the past, Siddharth has abused Asim’s father on innumerable occasions. On almost all occasions, Asim was seen controlling his anger even in the face of extreme provocations and refused to drag Siddarth’s father in the fight. On several occasions, Asim was even seen reminding Siddharth about his late father.

The topic had evoked angry reactions from host Salman Khan, who had to remind housemates to not drag families during fights.

Asim’s fans, however, felt that the former ought to have said more to Siddharth about his father to ensure that he never repeated his earlier acts of dragging contestants’ family members during the fights.

Well done @realasim by making @sidharth_shukla realize k baap pe jana se kya hota and Giving him nack like a Warrior Agar aapka baap mar gya ha to kya dusre ke baap ko gaaliyan dete rahoge??? Apna Mar gya ha to Dusru ki izzzat kro Asim ne bohat baar sabar kiya, It was must👍👏 — The Khabri (@TheKhbri) January 2, 2020

Meanwhile, the weekly luxury budget task had to be cancelled reportedly due to a fight between Vishal Aditya Singh and Shefali Jariwala. In the video broadcast by Colors TV, Shefali was seen showing to injuries sustained by Vishal.