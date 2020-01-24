Siddharth Shukla’s friend Jay Bhanushaali disowns him for questioning Asim Riaz’s birth, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin Meera seeks Salman Khan’s intervention

Trouble has mounted for Siddharth Shukla for his comments questioning the birth of Asim Riaz and his brother Umar during a fight inside the Bigg Boss house. In a big blow to Siddharth, one of his close actor friends, Jay Bhanushaali, has publicly condemned him for his latest round of abuse aimed at Asim’s parents.

Jay, who’s been supporting Siddharth up until now, tweeted, “Tere baap ki galti tera bada bhai aur uske baad tu…my god that’s a very strong statement not the right thing to say it to your enemy too control #Sid I came in support of u but if going in wrong path won’t hesitate to mention that too Asim is in #BiggBossSeason13 not his family.”

control #Sid I came in support of u but if going in wrong path won’t hesitate to mention that too Asim is in #BiggBossSeason13 not his family — Jay Bhanushaali (JB) (@jaybhanushali0) January 23, 2020

Jay had to face incessant trolling from Siddharth’s fans on Twitter for publicly condemning the latter for his abusive behaviour.

Elsewhere, Meera Chopra, Priyanka Chopra’s cousin, tagged the Bigg Boss host Salman Khan requesting him to take note of Siddharth’s latest abusive rant. She wrote, “#AsimRiaz fans should tag this video to @BeingSalmanKhan and keep tagging it. #SiddharthShukla owes an explanation for his dirty remark, and this time sorry should not be enough!! Make it a point!!!!”

#AsimRiaz fans should tag this video to @BeingSalmanKhan and keep tagging it. #SiddharthShukla owes an explanation for his dirty remark, and this time sorry should not be enough!! Make it a point!!!! https://t.co/rIfgJjK7ln — meera chopra (@MeerraChopra) January 21, 2020

Siddharth Shukla on Tuesday night had crossed all limits by not only dragging Asim Riaz’s father once again during his fight but also called the birth of Asim and his elder brother Umar his father’s mistakes. His loose talk has left Twitterati fuming with many asking Colors TV why Siddharth was being favoured so much.