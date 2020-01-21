Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla crosses limits as he calls birth of Asim Riaz and his elder brother Umar their father’s mistake, leaves Twitterati fuming

Siddharth Shukla on Tuesday night crossed all limits by not only dragging Asim Riaz’s father once again during his fight but also called the birth of Asim and his elder brother Umar his father’s mistake. His loose talk has left Twitterati fuming with many asking Colors TV why Siddharth was being favoured so much.

Siddharth Shukla

Tuesday night’s episode was marred by repeated fights between Asim and Siddharth, who also received constant support from Mahira Sharma, Arti Singh, Paras Chhabra and Shefali Jariwala. Not surprisingly, none of them intervened to admonish Siddharth for casting this slur on the birth of Asim and his older brother.

This was after Asim addressed him as a brother. To which, Siddharth asked Asim to not address him as his elder brother because, according to him, his elder brother was the one who was his father’s first mistake.

Siddharth said, “Oye, listen. Your father’s first mistake is your elder brother and then you (his second mistake). So stay away from me.” Rashami pulled Asim away him, but Mahira was heard laughing out loud at the insult meted out to Asim’s father by Siddharth.

To add insult to injury, she taunted Asim, “Asim Riaz Chaudhary on one side, while four people on the other side. He must be getting a lot of sympathy (from viewers).” Joining her in insulting Asim further were Shefali and Paras.

The episode evoked angry reactions from Twitterati. Leading the charge was former Bigg Boss winner Gauhar Khan. She tweeted, “Bohat sahi bola mahira , chaar log ek taraf aur asim Riaz ek taraf !”

Other users were more precise with their condemnation for Siddharth’s behaviour.

Siddharth had earlier physically assaulted Mahira and Asim. On both occasions, Bigg Boss has punished him by nominating him for two weeks. On Tuesday too, Siddharth dared Bigg Boss to evict him because he was determined to assault Asim once again.

