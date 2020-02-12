Siddharth Shukla stunned by Rajat Sharma’s intense grilling as fans slam ‘spineless’ Salman Khan for biases

Siddharth Shukla has always been accused of enjoying the patronage of Salman Khan and the makers of Bigg Boss ever since the current edition of Colors TV’s reality show went on air. Both Salman and Colors TV have routinely faced severe criticism for their glaring biases in favour of Siddharth Shukla after they were found to be turning a blind eye to his violent and abusive conduct. However, the TV actor faced plenty of heat on Tuesday night as India TV founder Rajat Sharma decided to expose him for his shenanigans. No sooner was the Tuesday’s episode broadcast, fans took to Twitter to slam Salman Khan as they asked him to learn from Sharma on how to show ‘spine’ in dealing with a bully.

Sharma stunned Shukla by revealing that some members of the public had sent him at least eight videos showing the latter’s physical assault on Asim Riaz. Sharma said, “This is your problem. You don’t give importance to anybody other than yourself…As for Asim, members of the public have sent me videos. You pushed him eight times.”

Faced with intense grilling, Siddharth realised that there was no Salman Khan to give him preferential treatment. He told Sharma, “Yes, I pushed him but only when he touched me.”

Sharma told Siddharth, “You are elder than him, you have more experience. Asim is relatively new…You ought to have displayed some patience.”

If Siddharth felt that this was the end of his misery, then he was mistaken. When he told the India TV founder that he had tried his best to first explain his frustration to Asim, Rajat Sharma bluntly asked, “So, if he doesn’t listen to your explanation, then you will push him?”

Sharma then asked Siddharth whether he never wanted to accept defeat either in arguments or the house tasks. Siddharth conceded but said that this was due to the sportsman spirit. Sharma said, “When you watch the videos, you will realise that this was not a part of your sportsman spirit. This all happened to leave others behind and show them in poor light.”

This is how fans reacted on Twitter;

What #RajatSharma shown today was difference between Hype & Reality!! Everything was DITTO!! Wish, Salman would had shown spine earlier!! Makers made him to speak lot nonsense this time. Kudos to your professionalism, @RajatSharmaLive!!#BB13 #BiggBoss13 — R. ♡ (@ravirajpoot29) February 11, 2020

#RajatSharma finally someone showed Sidharth shukla mirror and no one can do it better than you I think you can be the best host for bigg boss who can see right and wrong clearly @BiggBoss @ColorsTV @RajatSharmaLive — bhullar (@kaurr0001) February 11, 2020

#SalmanKhan sir please learn some ways from #RajatSharmaOnBB13 .. #RajatSharma sir aab ne baaja dii isshhhhh fukla ko — A Strugler 👱🏻‍♀ (@lyfgoesonn4) February 11, 2020

Sharma also grilled Siddharth for his aggression in the competition. In the concluding part of his grilling, Sharma will be seen asking him about his camaraderie with Rashami Desai, who has called a liar.