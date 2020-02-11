Siddharth Shukla sensationally calls Rashami Desai ‘liar’ as Rajat Sharma seeks dig deeper about their past relationship

Siddharth Shukla has sensationally called Rashami Desai a ‘liar’ in front of India TV founder Rajat Sharma. Rashami, for her part, agreed that she enjoyed a special bond with Siddharth, but she was not prepared to reveal that one thing she wanted to clarify before entering the Bigg Boss house.

Sharma asked Rashami, “Your relationship with Siddharth is pretty old?” Rashami’s reply was replete with wit as she responded, “A lot. Dil Se Dil Tak (From heart to heart).” Dil Se Dil Tak is also the title of the popular TV series where both Rashami and Siddharth acted opposite each other.

Rajat Sharma asked Rashami, “Which one thing did you want to clarify before entering the Bigg Boss house?” Rashami said, “That’s a very personal thing.” Sharma explained, “This is the show to express yourself.”

The promo broadcast by Colors TV also showed Siddharth Shukla calling Rashami Desai a ‘liar.’

Siddharth and Rashami bitterly fought with each other with the former even accusing her of stalking all the way to Goa. Such the intensity of their rivalry that Siddharth had torn Rashami’s boyfriend Arhaan Khan’s shirt when she threw tea on the former during an episode of Bigg Boss.

Salman had once revealed that Rashami had repeatedly turned down the Colors TV’s offer to take part in Bigg Boss, but had only agreed this time to help boost Arhaan’s entertainment career.

Salman Khan had also later sensationally revealed that Arhaan Khan had not informed Rashami about his secret child from his first marriage. Though both Arhaan and Rashami had buried their differences, Rashami was later seen confiding to her friend that her relationship with Arhaan was over.