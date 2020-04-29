Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon pens emotional note on actor Irrfan Khan’s tragic death

Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain actress Saumya Tandon has penned an emotional note on the tragic death of actor Irrfan Khan, who died at the age of 54 in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Saumya took to Twitter to write, “Irfan Khan I have always looked upto you, you created a unique place for yourself in this industry defying all odds. No one can take your place. You make us believe no matter what your surname is/how you started/whatever age you are the only thing one needs is talent. RIP.”

Irrfan was diagnosed with high-grade NeuroEndocrine cancer in 2018. He had travelled to London for the treatment and returned home last year. After his return to Mumbai, the popular actor had penned an emotional note to his fans, stating that he wanted to ‘pause to be grateful’ for ‘immense love and support’ that he received from them.

The news of Irrfan’s death was confirmed by his friend and filmmaker Shoojit Sircar. Irrfan had famously acted in his film Piku also featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Irrfan’s film Angrezi Medium also featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan was released just before the nationwide lockdown kicked in. The film is likely to be released once again after the lockdown is lifted.