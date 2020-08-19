Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan begged for role with folded hands, made Rohit Shetty cry: Old video from The Kapil Sharma Show comes to haunt Simmba director, Sushant Singh Rajput’s co-star

Rohit Shetty’s stunning revelation about ‘Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara Ali Khan’ begging for roles with folded hands on The Kapil Sharma Show has come to haunt the Simmba director. Days after Janta Ka Reporter first reported the story in the aftermath of Sushant Singh’s Rajput’s death, Twitter exploded with jokes and memes with users making highlighting the glaring irony in Shetty’s comments.

While appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show to promote Simmba, Shetty had said how Sara had walked into his office alone to beg for a role in his future films.

Shetty had said, “She (Sara) sent me 15-20 text messages. So, I replied to Sara and asked her to come to my office. I thought she is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh. She will have 4-5 bodyguards. There will be 3-4 managers. And those managers will also have managers. There will be boys and those boys will have their own boys.”

Rohit’s funny tone changed as he moved on to the more serious bit of the revelation. He told Kapil Sharma, “I think my chief AD Sneha was there. I asked her who is Sara accompanied by. She told me that she has come alone. I wondered why she has come alone. I asked her come inside the office. After that, this girl literally, I can reveal now that she has become a star. She folded her hands and began to desperately ask, ‘Sir please give me work.’ And don’t forget that she was Saif Ali Khan’s daughter.”

Rohit continued, “Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter comes alone walking to my office and then desperately begs for a role. It made me cry.”

The video of that interview has now surfaced on social media as netizens fiercely debated the phenomenon of nepotism in the aftermath of Sushant’s tragic death. This made both Shetty and Sara trend on Twitter all through Tuesday.

Rohit Shetty said he cried and gave the role instantly when sara ali khan asked for a role. Because, she is “saif ali khan ki beti” Thousands of normal kids beg and don’t get any Clapping on these stupid stories is how we have normalized nepotism. pic.twitter.com/9XWtMPnsCh — Arnab__Goswami (@Arnabjournalism) August 19, 2020

Sara Ali khan : Sir, Mujhe kaam de dijiye please Rohit shetty : pic.twitter.com/M7i2jjVdHF — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) August 19, 2020

According to Ganje Taklu Rohit Shetty, Sara Ali Khan walking to his office was a kind of struggle that Sara did & to which Taklu felt like crying Damn What a struggle for Star kid Wah Wah Wah#Boycott pervert Kapil Sharma Show produced by Salman Khan funded from #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/qT7jQps28s — हिन्दू हैं हम,वतन है हिन्दूस्तान हमारा (@Himansh72125945) August 19, 2020

Look at the struggle of Bollywood star’s children 😉 If instead of Sara Ali Khan had there been any ordinary girl then Rohit Shetty acted the same ?pic.twitter.com/TT1kT6nRWj — PhuleAmbedkarite (@jay_k25) August 19, 2020

The revelation by Shetty had made Sara emotional as she held Rohit’s hands and began to appreciate his kindness.

Sara’s first movie was Kedarnath opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, while her second film Simmba also featuring Ranveer Singh was directed by Shetty.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has ordered a CBI probe into the death of Sushant, rejecting the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty seeking to transfer the FIR filed by the Bihar Police to Mumbai.