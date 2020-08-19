Setback to Rhea Chakraborty as Supreme Court orders CBI inquiry into Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘unnatural death’

In a setback to Rhea Chakraborty, the Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered a CBI inquiry into the ‘unnatural death’ of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The single judge Bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also ruled that the Bihar Police indeed had jurisdiction to request for a CBI probe into the death of the 34-year-old actor.

Justice Roy said in his order, “…To ensure public confidence in the investigation and to do complete justice in the matter, this Court considers it appropriate to invoke the powers conferred by Article 142 of the Constitution. As a Court exercising lawful jurisdiction for the assigned roster, no impediment is seen for exercise of plenary power in the present matter. Therefore while according approval for the ongoing CBI investigation, if any other case is registered on the death of the actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the surrounding circumstances of his unnatural death, the CBI is directed to investigate the new case as well. It is ordered accordingly.”

The court has also directed the Maharashtra Police to hand over the files related to the case to the CBI.

Justice Roy said that Sushant Singh Rajput was a ‘talented actor in the Mumbai film world and died well before his full potential could be realised.’ “His family, friends and admirers are keenly waiting the outcome of the investigation so that all the speculations floating

around can be put to rest. Therefore a fair, competent and impartial investigation is the need of the hour. The expected outcome then would be, a measure of justice for the Complainant, who lost his only son,” he continued.

Rhea, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend, had approached the Supreme Court seeking the transfer of the FIR filed by the Bihar Police to Mumbai. She had also questioned the Bihar government’s recommendation for a CBI inquiry saying that the latter had no jurisdiction. Her opposition to a CBI inquiry perplexed many since she herself had tagged Home Minister Amit Shah in her earlier social media posts seeking a probe by the federal agency.

Sushant’s body was found from his house in Mumbai on 14 June. His death had triggered many to speculate foul play with his father accusing Rhea of transferring Rs 15 crore from his son’s bank account. Rhea has denied the allegations made against her.

You can read the judgment in full here.