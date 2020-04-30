Rishi Kapoor’s family reveals for the first time that Ranbir Kapoor’s father was suffering from leukaemia

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor on Thursday died after battling cancer for two years. The news of his death was confirmed by his brother Randhir Kapoor. Later, the family also issued an official statement revealing for the first time that the actor was suffering from leukemia, commonly known as blood cancer.

This is the first time that the family has revealed the type of cancer that Rishi Kapoor was suffering from. Earlier, both Rishi Kapoor had simply referred to it as cancer while talking about the diagnosis of his illness for which he had travelled to the US in 2018.

The statement by the family read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

It continued, “He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

“In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force. He would not have it any other way.”

Rishi Kapoor’s death has resulted in an outpour of emotional social media posts by the members of the Bollywood fraternity. His former co-star Amitabh Bachchan said that he was ‘destroyed‘ by his death.