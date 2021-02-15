Prithvi vs Taimur: When Saif Ali Khan’s son Taimur Ali Khan was pitted against Shloka Mehta’s child Prithvi Akash Ambani moments after Mukesh Ambani flaunted photo

Moments after Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta gave birth to her first child, later named Prithvi Akash Ambani, netizens were quick to pit the youngest member of India’s richest family against Taimur Ali Khan, the first child of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Kareena is now expecting her second baby.

The comparison between Taimur and Prithvi gained momentum on social media soon after a photo of Mukesh Ambani posing for the camera with his first grandson went viral. While many felt that the media’s spotlight will not shift to Prithvi given the influence of the Ambani family on the Indian media, others joked that Taimur’s career had suddenly been put in danger.

This is how Twitterati reacted;

Prithvi vs taimur 🤔🤔🤔 — SACH🇮🇳™ (@sachinmedhekar) December 29, 2020

Prithvi will give soild takkar to Taimur. Likh ke de raha hoon. — Amit Jain (@GoodWill_Nation) December 25, 2020

Three prominent things to keep media busy this year….

Ambani’s grandson

Taimur’s going to be born sibling

Anushka- Virat’s child

the star kids to rock headlines…unless new lot to be born. — Shantnu (@Shantnuhuman) January 1, 2021

Shloka and Akash tied the knot in March last year amidst much fanfare with the who’s whos of the global politics, sports, business and entertainment attending their wedding functions. While celebrating Shloka Mehta’s first birthday as the Ambani daughter-in-law in July last year, both Mukesh Ambani and Akash had expressed their desire to become grandfather and father respectively by 2020.

Taimur, the first child of Saif from his second wife Kareena, was born on 20 Decmeber 2016. Kareena is currently expecting her second child. A statement by Saif and Kareena in August had said that they were expecting ‘an addition’ in their family.