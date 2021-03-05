Owner of abandoned SUV with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence ends life by suicide, body found from creek

In a dramatic turn of events, the Thane Police have said that the owner of the SUV, which was abandoned with 20 gelatin sticks outside Mukesh Ambani’s house has been found dead.

Quoting the Thane Police, news agency ANI reported that the body of one Mansukh Hiren died by suicide by jumping into Kalwa creek. The police have reportedly registered a case of Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Last month, a car full of explosives was found parked outside the Mumbai house of India’s richest businessman, Mukesh Ambani. Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had confirmed the news and said that the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police had launched an investigation. The discovery of explosives was made weeks after Shloka Mehta, Mukesh Ambani’s daughter-in-law, gave birth to a baby boy.

Days later, the Mumbai Police had reportedly found a letter containing chilling threats to Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, from an explosives-laden car seen parked outside Antilia. The letter, written in a mixture of English and poor Hindi, had warned Shloka Mehta’s in-laws of dire consequences in time to come.

Some media reports had claimed that a little-known group, Jaish-ul-Hind, was responsible behind the attack. But the police had rejected the connection with Jaish-ul-Hind saying that ‘We want to clear that ‘Jaish-Ul-Hind’ has no relation with the incident that happened outside Mukesh Ambani’s bungalow.’