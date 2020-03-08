Complete madness at Isha Ambani’s Holi party as Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta chased away by Priyanka Chopra, Akash Ambani pushes friend inside bathtub

Top Bollywood names including Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif descended at Isha Ambani’s Worli bungalow last week to take part in Holi celebrations. Also joining them were Isha’s sister-in-law Shloka Mehta and her husband Akash Ambani. The choice of their attire gave enough indication about what was likely to take place inside the Rs 450 crore bungalow of Isha Ambani. Now videos of Shloka Mehta spraying colours on Priyanka Chopra before being chased away by the Quantico actress have surfaced on social media platform Instagram.

In one video, Shloka Mehta could be seen being chased away by Priyanka, who made valiant attempts to spray colours on the affable Ambani daughter-in-law. In another video, shared by one of Shloka Mehta’s fan pages, Nita Ambani’s daughter-in-law was seen partying hard with Priyanka as both had their hands on each other’s shoulder.

As for her husband, Akash was seen ducking his friends as they attempted to smear her with Holi colours. In one video, even Shloka could be seen spraying Holi colours on her husband with partial success.

Akash, who had earlier told photographers about gaining weight, too had plenty of fun as he pushed one of his friends to a make-shift inflatable swimming pool bathtub.

Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas took to Instagram to share some photos from the Holi celebrations. He wrote, “My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India.” He also tagged Isha Ambani in his social media post.

Akash was dressed in a tie and dye T-shirt and blue jeans, while his wife Shloka wore a sleeveless crop top and palazzos. The co-ord set added to the casual, yet fun-filled theme of the Holi celebrations. Shloka had stuck to her signature open hairstyle.

As for Isha, the billionaire Ambani daughter had chosen a vibrant maxi pastel tie and dye dress with open-toe sandals as she obliged the waiting posse of photographers. Her hair was tied in a half-bun.

The event had also seen Bollywood’s newest lovebirds namely Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal flaunting their love for each other publicly.