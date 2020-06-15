“Never underestimate the power of a kind woman”: IAS topper Tina Dabi’s Instagram post hints at hidden loneliness; drops Khan from surname and removes reference to Kashmiri daughter-in-law

IAS topper Tina Dabi has lately been preoccupied with leading the fight against COVID-19 in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district. This also saw the affable civil servant from Delhi successfully sending stranded migrant workers to their native places during the nationwide lockdown. Known for her every-smiling nature, Tina recently filled her Instagram timeline with some sad quotes, almost hinting at the hidden loneliness in her life. This came weeks after she dropped Khan from her surname and removed the reference to Kashmiri daughter-in-law from her Instagram bio.

However, some of her fans couldn’t resist the temptation to ask Tina if everything was fine with her. One asked, “Is everything fine as you posting some different stuff these days?” Another asked, “Are you fine ma’am?” “Ctrl + Alt + Del,” wrote another one.

While sharing the quotes, Tina said that the reason why she was sharing them so that other people can seek motivation from them. She wrote, “Some quotes I find truly motivating to keep oneself going when chips are down 😇 I hope they come of use to someone who sees this and who is feeling demotivated.”

One of the quotes read, “Sun is alone too, but it still shines.” Another read, “Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn.” Another powerful quote by Tina Dabi read, “Never underestimate the power of a kind woman. Kindness is the choice that comes from incredible strength.”

Another powerful message read, “The sun will rise and we will try again.” “Happiness comes in waves, it will find you again.”

Her cryptic messages triggered a wave of speculations among her fans on Instagram, where she has amassed in excess of six lakh followers.

Tina has been in the news lately for her splendid work in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic as the SDM of Bhilwara in Rajasthan. She had earned plenty of plaudits for leading what later became famous as the Bhilwara model.

Tina Dabi had married the All India 2nd rank holder of her batch, Athar Aamir Khan, last year. She had added Khan to her surname after marrying Athar. Her Instagram bio later proudly described her as a Kashmiri bahu.

However, the affable IAS officer from Delhi became a topic of intense social media discussion recently after it emerged that she had dropped Khan from her surname and removed the reference to Kashmiri bahu from her Instagram bio.