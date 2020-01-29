Move over Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani, it’s Nita Ambani’s wedding photos that set internet on fire

Shloka Mehta and Isha Ambani have been two of the most followed celebrity ladies with Mumbai’s paparazzi brigade often following every single movement of the two prominent members of India’s richest family. The media spotlight on Shloka and Isha has gained momentum particularly after they both got married to Akash Ambani and Anand Piramal. But, a series of Nita Ambani’s wedding photos have made their way to Instagram, setting the internet on fire.

In the viral throwback photos, shared by one of the fan pages on Instagram, Nita is seen dressed for her big day in traditional Gujarati attire. Then Nita Dalal, she had gone for a white and red silk saree before complimenting her look with a red bindi, single choker necklace, bangles and a nose ring. Even in these old photos, Nita looked stunningly beautiful. This look of the elder Ambani lady is capable of making even Shloka and Isha envious.

As for Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest businessman, he had chosen for a simple Gujarati-style Kurta and pajama and a matching colour turban.

Both Nita and Mukesh had tied the knot 34 years ago. They have two sons, Akash and Anant, and one daughter Isha. While Akash and Isha are married to Shloka and Anand Piramal, Anant is dating Radhika Merchant.

Nita Ambani is the chairman of Reliance Industries’ philanthropic arm Reliance Foundation, which runs several charity programmes for the underprivileged all year around.

Unlike Mukesh Ambani, Nita hailed from a middle-class Gujarati family and was born as Nita Dalal. Her father Ravindrabhai Dalal worked as a senior executive of the Birla group. A graduate in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics, Nita Ambani had started teaching when her destiny brought her in touch with Mukesh Ambani. A trained Bharatnatyam dancer that she was, her performance often took her around the country.

It was during one of these performances when Mukesh Ambani’s late father Dhhirubhai Ambani developed a liking for her and decided to make her his elder daughter-in-law. She said yes to the proposal only on a condition that she will be allowed to continue with her teaching job.