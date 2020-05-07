Trouble for Arnab Goswami has increased manifold as a powerful demand grew to ban ‘preachers of hate, including Republic TV, Zee News, India TV, Aaj Tak, ABP and Times Now.’ This was after UAE-based newspaper Gulf News formally sought the banning of Indian TV channels, known for exporting hate through Islamophobia, in the Gulf region.

Gulf News, which is owned by powerful Al Nisr Publishing group in the UAE, wrote a scathing editorial on 6 May outlining how Indian TV channels had immensely caused religious disharmony even in Gulf countries through their hateful broadcast in the garb of journalism.

It wrote, “Gulf News has been publishing incidents involving expats who were terminated by employers after they posted abusive content on social media. Many Indian expats who were called out for hatred and religious discrimination were long term residents of the UAE.