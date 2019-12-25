Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani shuts up Kangana Ranaut even though Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt may have remained quiet to her past provocations

Kangana Ranaut has provoked Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor on several occasions in the past by constantly asking them to take a stand on political and social issues. However, months later, the Queen actress has found herself at the centre of public criticism for her questionable stand on the CAA protests. Indian Idol judge Vishal Dadlani has slammed Kangana for her criticism of protesters against the amended Citizenship Act. Kangana had slammed the protesters saying that only 3-4% people paid tax in India while protesters allegedly damaged the public properties.

Kangana was quoted by news agency ANI, “When you protest, the first thing that’s imp is that you don’t turn violent. In our population, only 3-4% ppl pay tax, others are actually dependent on them. So, who gives you the right to burn buses, trains & to create ruckus in the country?”

Reacting to her comments, Vishal wrote on Twitter, “How ignorant can one be? This is the voice of privilege, trying to show how much better than the common man she is. FYI, EVERY indian pays tax, either directly or indirectly. GST is levied on each transaction! The rich need to stop thinking they are special!”

Vishal’s subsequent tweet read, “And irrespective of how much tax anyone pays or doesn’t…nobody has the right to destroy property, whether public or private. Nor does any authority have the right to violently attack or detain peaceful protesters.”

As many as 25 protesters have been killed in allegedly in police firing across India. All killings have taken place in BJP-ruled states. But, Kangana has decided to not condemn the police brutality even as several top Bollywood names have publicly questioned the police crackdown against the protesters.

In April this year, Kangana had launched a tirade against Alia Bhatt by expressing her disgust over a comparison being drawn between her and the Gully Boy actress. This was after an entertainment website carried out a poll asking Bollywood fans to vote for the best performance by a female actor in 2019. Kangana polled 37% votes for her performance in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, while Alia was close behind with 33% votes.

When Alia was told about Kangana’s rude comments about her, the young actress stunned everyone by reacting with incredible calmness and composure. She had told the Bollywood Hungama website, “I respect Kangana’s work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way she must have reason to feel that way. I would rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And I’d just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough.”