Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar reveals secrets to deal with taunts on short height weeks after jokes by Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show

Indian Idol judge Neha Kakkar has revealed secrets on dealing with taunts on her short height. Neha, who took to Instagram for a live show with brother Tony Kakkar, said that the current nationwide lockdown had made her learn many new things about life. This came weeks after she faced jokes by Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show about her short height.

Neha said, “I have grown a lot in this lockdown period. Grown not in terms of age but experience.” The famous Bollywood singer said that she learnt to appreciate God’s gift. She told her fans to not worry about what appeared to be shortcomings in life.

“You need to convince yourself that you are the most beautiful person. So what I have a short height. I know that I am the most beautiful person. And this is the approach you should also have,” Neha said in her Instagram live, which saw several lighter moments.

One light moment was when Neha asked her brother to translate rini (indebted) in English. But Tony ended up pronouncing in Urdu Qarzdaar, leaving Neha in splits.

Neha had to face jibes for her short height particularly in December last year when Kiku Sharda of The Kapil Sharma Show and comedian Gaurav Gera made fun of her short height in a spoof video. In a strongly-worded message, Neha had expressed her displeasure at both Kiku and Gaurav mocking her height and looks.

Her hard-hitting social media post had read, “Shame on these people for creating such negative and insulting content! My people know how much I appreciate comedy on me and otherwise but this one is ridiculous! Stop using my name, stop enjoying, dancing and acting to my songs if you hate me so much. Thankless people.”

Neha said that she enjoyed the Instagram live adding that she was not meant to join her brother, but decided to pleasantly surprise Tony. Tony said that this unpredictability made Neha Kakkar a star.

The famous Bollywood singer is popular for the songs Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Kala Chashma, Kar Gayi Chull, Manali Trance and Dilbar Redux.