IAS topper Tina Dabi Khan’s special honour leaves Athar Aamir mesmerised, ‘proud’ husband can’t hide excitement

IAS topper Tina Dabi Khan may have disappeared from social media briefly but she did inform her 4.83 lakh followers on Instagram about the award that she received from the state government for effectively discharging her duties during the Lok Sabha polls last year. The honour within two years of accepting her first full-fledged role as an IAS officer, left husband Athar Aamir Khan awestruck.

Ecstatic on her big felicitation, Tina took to Instagram to share the video and photos of the award ceremony. She wrote, “A very Happy Republic Day 2020 🇮🇳 Jai Hind, Jai Bharat! I am delighted to share that I was awarded by District Administration Bhilwara on the occasion.”

In the video, Tina was seen proudly accepting the trophies and the medal from the district administration Bhilwara, where she is posted as the SDM. Dressed in a printed orange saree, Tina looked visibly excited while accepting the award. Her Instagram post elicited an overwhelming response from her fans but the most notable reaction came from husband Athar, who too is posted in Bhilwara. He wrote, “Many many congratulations. 👏👏 Proud of you. 💐❤️”

Tina also shared a photo of her reunion with friend Manisha Khanna.

Tina was the All India topper of the IAS exams in 2016. Athar had secured the All India number two ranking the same year. Both fell in love during the training and exchanged wedding vows in 2018. Both husband and wife are now posted in Bhilwara. Both Tina and Aamir have amassed a considerably large fan base on Instagram and Twitter.

Tina Dabi Khan’s Instagram bio describes her as a ‘Delhiite, Kashmiri Bahu, IAS, in that order.’ Soon after her wedding, Tina had added Khan to her surname.

In December, Tina had to file a police complaint after some mischievous elements circulated a fake quote on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act attributed to her.