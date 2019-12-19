IAS topper Tina Dabi Khan seeks police help even as criticism grows for Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar for silence on student protests

Amidst raging controversy over Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman Khan not speaking against the recent police brutality in campuses, IAS topper Tina Dabi Khan has realised that a fake statement has been attributed to her against the amended Citizenship Act. And even as Indians wait for these celebrities to break their silence, Tina has filed an official complaint against the fake Facebook post against her.

This is the second time in her short career that the IAS topper, now married to fellow UPSC Kashmiri topper Athar Aamir Khan, has had to deal with the menace of fake news.

This was after a Facebook page ‘IAS Teena Dabi’ posted comments critical of the government on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act. The comments, according to the Facebook page, were made by Tina.

When Janta Ka Reporter approached her, Tina Dabi Khan’s PA Khushboo said that the IAS officer was busy with the bypolls duty. Khushboo, however, said that Tina had already filed a police complaint with the cyber cell of the local police but no arrests have been made so far.

The fake social media post in Hindi had gone viral on Tuesday.

This is not the first time that Tina has fallen victim to fake social media posts. Soon after topping the prestigious civil services exams in 2016, several social media posts praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone viral. Tina had to later issue a public statement that she never made any such statement.

She was quoted as saying, “I want to clarify that none of the ridiculous statements being made under my name are my opinion. It’s really heartbreaking for me to see that a few anti-social elements can’t even allow a simple girl, who has worked hard to remain in peace.”

Tina later married the fellow IAS topper, Athar Aamir Khan, in 2018. Both husband and wife are now posted in Bhilwara. Both Tina and Aamir have amassed a considerably large fan base on Instagram and Twitter.