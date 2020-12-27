“I seek your forgiveness”: Amitabh Bachchan issues extraordinary public apology after woman seeks credit for poetry shared by veteran actor

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has issued an extraordinary public apology to a woman for sharing her poetry without giving her due credit.

Bachchan took to his social media page on Sunday evening to write, “Tisha ji, I’ve just been informed that one of my tweets that I had shared earlier was your poetry. I seek your forgiveness. I was not aware of this. Someone had sent this to me either on Twitter or WhatsApp. I like it and decided to share. I seek your forgiveness.”

@TishaAgarwal14 .. Tisha जी , मुझे अभी अभी पता चला की एक ट्वीट जो मैंने छापा था वो आपकी कविता थी ।

मैं क्षमा प्रार्थी हूँ 🙏 , मुझे ज्ञान नहीं था इसका ! मुझे किसी ने मेरे Twitter या मेरे WhatsApp पर ये भेजा , मुझे अच्छा लगा ,और मैंने छाप दिया ।

मई माफ़ी चाहता हूँ — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan)

This was after the woman in question had taken to Twitter to express her disappointment on not being given credit by Bachchan for her poetry. Tagging Bachchan, she had written, “Sir, it’s a matter of pride for me to see my poetry on your wall. My happiness and pride would have doubled had my name appeared on your wall. In anticipation of a reply from you.”

सर आपकी वॉल पर मेरी पंक्तियां आना मेरे लिये सौभाग्य है।

मेरी खुशी और गर्व दुगुना हो जाता अगर आपकी वॉल पर मेरा नाम होता❤️🙏

आपके जवाब की आशा में🙏 — Tisha Agarwal (@TishaAgarwal14)

Tisha Agarwal has thanked Bachchan saying that this was not just about credit but also the love and care from the veteran Bollywood actor.