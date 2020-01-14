Billed as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta and Akash Ambani, tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister Anam has crossed the Arctic Circle for her honeymoon with her husband Mohammed Asaduddin. The newly-wed couple have inundated their Insta stories with breathtaking photos and videos of their escapades from famous tourist location in Finland. The most daring adventurous act by Anam and Asad was when they decided to float on a frozen lake.

While sharing the video, Asad wrote, “Floating in a frozen lake, it’s probably something I never thought I’d do. But now, it’s one of the best experiences I’ve had.”

As Asad made his way through in the high-quality rescue suit that covers one’s whole body while protecting from water, his instructor cheered him for his bravery and asked him to float like a jellyfish in the water.

Elsewhere, Anam also shared videos of photos of her experience in the frozen lake. Anam said that while she was very scared inside the water, Asad enjoyed the floating experience. Anam wrote, “Not sure how I managed to do this. Literally swam in 1-degree water. Cannot believe I did this.”

While in Finland, the couple also met Santa Claus, who presented Asad with a gift. Sharing a photo of himself with Santa, Asad wrote, “Received my gift from none other than the real Santa himself.” Anam too was seen sitting next to Santa in the photo.

The couple from Hyderabad also shared their photos where both Asad and Anam were seen adequately dressed to brave the extreme weather of the Arctic. Anam was seen dressed in navy blue tights and a military green puffer jacket while Asad had chosen a cream puffer jacket with a blue and pink scarf and blue gloves. Asad wrote, “The most beautiful place I have ever been with my lady ❤ #honeymoon #finland.”

The Mirzas are royalty in Hyderabad just like the Ambanis in Mumbai. What makes the alliance between Anam and Asad even more special is the status of the latter’s father Mohammed Azharuddin as one of the most successful captains of the Indian cricket team. Azhar, who led India both in One Day International and Test matches for a number of years, is currently the President of the Hyderabad Cricket Association.

Sania had confirmed in October this year that her younger sister Anam will marry Asad. “She is actually getting married in December. We just came back from her bachelorette trip in Paris. We are really excited,” she had told Times of India.

This is Anam’s second marriage after she separated from her first husband Akbar Rasheed in 2018. Both had got married in a star-studded ceremony in 2016.