Horrible start for Archana Puran Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show as director orders her to abruptly cancel her BTS video shoot soon after conversation with Bharti Singh; Bhagyashree praised

Archana Puran Singh was forced to abruptly stop shooting the video on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show after the programme’s director Bharat Kukreti intervened. This was soon after Archana had exchanged light-hearted banter with Kapil Sharma’s co-stars, Bharti Singh, Shumona Chakraborty and Rajiv Thakur. The embarrassing moment for the veteran actress came moments after Rajiv paid her compliments for her videos made during the lockdown and the soaring popularity of her domestic help Bhagyashree.



Sharing the video, Archana wrote, “Behind the scenes #TKSS. We all met each other excitedly but couldn’t hug. So made do with excited hellos. There’s always so much FUN happening on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show (even with all the stringent protocols.) And God. How I’ve missed it. So good to be back!”

Rajeev Thakur told Archana that her off-the-cuff videos were getting increasingly popular particularly her domestic help Bhagyashree. Archana thanked Rajeev terming her gesture ‘so sweet.’

No sooner did Rajeev leave, the show’s director Bharat Kukreti approached Archana. Archana had barely finished introducing him in her video, when she was surprised to be told to stop shooting the video. Kukreti said, “Band Karo, Band Karo (Stop it, stop it).”

Archana abruptly ended the shoot by saying, “Achcha, one second, I have to go bye.”

In February this year, Archana had introduced Kukreti in one of her behind the scene videos blaming him for all the adverse jokes targeting her during the show. Archana had introduced Kukreti as ‘the naughtiest among all.’

The shooting for The Kapil Sharma Show has resumed after a gap of nearly four months due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was the second video that Archana had shared from the sets of the popular comedy show.