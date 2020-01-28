Siddharth Shukla has faced double setbacks inside the Bigg Boss house this week, first by getting himself nominated and then losing to his rival Asim in the nomination contest. This was before Asim welcomed his ‘girlfriend’ Himanshi Khurana, also known as Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai back in the house. Himanshi was earlier evicted from the house after receiving an unfair treatment by the reality show’s host Salman Khan.

A jubilant Asim welcomed Himanshi back in the house as he yelled in ecstasy, “I love you.” He passionately kissed Himanshi while pronouncing his love for Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai, ” I missed you so much.” Himanshi replied, “I know.” She too kissed Asim on his neck.

Asim asked, “What’s your feeling for me?” She replied, “I am your lady luck.”

The contestant from Jammu and Kashmir asked, “Will you marry me? Do you love me?” Himanshi said, “Yes I love you.” She added, “Soon you will get everything in your life. Maybe I am your lady luck.”

Asim also outsmarted his rivals Siddharth and Paras Chhabra in the nomination task on Monday night by coming out of the dome in exactly 17 minutes as prescribed by the makers of the show. While Paras stayed inside the dome three minutes longer, Siddharth’s estimation of time was off the mark by more than seven minutes.

This week will also see family members and friends of other contestants enter the Bigg Boss house to support their favourite contestants. Arti Singh’s sister-in-law, Kashmera Shah, will enter the house and be seen giving grief to Shehnaaz Gill and Vishal Aditya Singh. She will be seen taking a potshot at Shehnaaz by saying, “You are Punjab Ki Katrina, I am Maharashtra’s Kashmera.”

Himanshi, according to many, had received an unfair treatment from Salman particularly after she introduced herself as Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai to counter her rival Shehnaaz Gill’s claims of being Punjab’s Katrina Kaif. Both Aishwarya and Katrina have been Salman’s ex-girlfriends. Many felt that Salman had punished Himanshi for comparing herself with Aishwarya, who he had fallen out with spectacularly. Aishwarya later married Abhishek Bachchan.

Himanshi’s return to the Bigg Boss house will be seen as a setback to Salman, who has appeared to lose control over the show this season. The makers of the show have time and again portrayed the Bollywood megastar in extremely poor light after he looked incredibly weak before Siddharth, who has shown himself to be more powerful than even the Bigg Boss host.