Controversy on Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai: Known for his biases for Siddharth Shukla, Salman Khan faces social media roasting for demoralising Asim Riaz

Known for his biases for Siddharth Shukla, Salman Khan has triggered another controversy by allegedly attempting to bring disrepute to Asim Riaz by blaming him for the break-up of Himanshi Khurana with her fiance. Twitter has exploded in anger with Asim’s fans trending #IstandByAsim. Himanshi, who had claimed to be Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai, dominated the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday night as Salman sought o hold Asim responsible for causing the split in her relationship with her fiance.

Angry fans have taken to the microblogging site to accuse Salman and Colors TV of stooping another low in a bid to defame a popular contestant to gain the cheap TRP. Earlier, Salman and Colors TV were seen siding with Siddharth Shukla even when he physically assaulted two contestants including Asim in the house.

This is how fans expressed their outrage on Twitter;

I am sorry if a fiancé is breaking up just because his girl is liked by someone else. Thn there is a problem in their mentality. Asim never crossed his limits unlike other HMs. They maintained Dignified friendship. #IStandByAsim #bb13 @BiggBoss — Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks) January 19, 2020

Humble request to @BeingSalmanKhan as your fan stop hosting #BB if you can’t stand by ur own and only go by Scripts. It will be better if small star host and creative team biased impact will be less.#IStandByAsim — Aman Kumar (@Aman144999) January 19, 2020

What happened to the elite club?? Salman has all the time in the world to discuss outside topics like Akansha, HK …but he can’t talk about the elite club and he didn’t even praise him for blockbuster performance in comedy task

Height of biasness.#IStandByAsim@ColorsTV — jaagriti (@Jaagriti4) January 19, 2020

When Salman says anything to Paras and Sid they get angry and start arguing with Salman whereas Asim who has dealt with most biasedness and unfairness is talking with Salman so politely. This shows what Asim is!! #IStandByAsim — Heaven Era 🌟 (@era_heaven) January 19, 2020

#SalmanKhan putting so much much pressure on #AsimRiaz after told him that outside news! What’s the fault of Asimif he loves Himanshi and her bf is bounded with sick mentality SHAME ON YOU and ur whole @BiggBoss show!#IStandByAsim — Mitali / Asim Riaz ✨ (@imitali29) January 19, 2020

Many asked why Salman and Colors TV were hell-bent on blaming Asim for something that took place outside the house. An overwhelming majority of Asim fans concluded that the real motive was to adversely impact Asim’s morale in the house.

On Saturday night, Salman has told Asim, “Now listen to me. This is the truth. Himanshi has not got married. Do you remember how I had warned you? I had told you that she is engaged, don’t do this to her. You had said that this was an innocuous flirtation. Then it emerged that you loved her. Your intention carried forward.”

Asim explained that he had shared his feelings with Himanshi but the latter had made it clear that she did not love him. Salman continued, “But if somebody is about to get married. She is engaged, then you are wrong (to love her).”

“But I only shared my feelings,” Asim said. Salman replied, “But you should not have any feelings with her for somebody who’s with somebody else. It is a man thing. They were going to get married. He saw it (Asim proposing Himanshi) on TV and he broke up with her saying that ‘this is not allowed in our society’.”

“The fact that a girl and a boy is dating, it’s wrong for someone else to enter. He has dumped Himanshi. Apparently, Himanshi has told someone confessing her love for you. And you too said that you loved her.”

Asim said, “Yes I do. But I don’t know why her marriage has been called off.” Pat came Salman’s reply, “that’s because of you. This is not alright Asim. Now that she has come to you, it’s your duty to be nice to her.”

Himanshi, who had introduced herself as Punjab’s Aishwarya Rai, was evicted from the Bigg Boss house just weeks after entering the competition. Many had blamed Salman for deliberately being rude to her since she had compared herself with Aishwarya Rai, one of Salman’s ex-girlfriends.

While in the house, Asim had fallen for her and was seen repeatedly expressing his love for Himanshi.