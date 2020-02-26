Not many would know that Shahid Kapoor made his Bollywood debut as a background dancer for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Taal also starring Anil Kapoor in 1999. Since then, the Kabir Singh actor has become one of the most established stars in the Hindi film industry. His Bollywood journey saw him falling in love with Kareena Kapoor, now the mother of Saif Ali Khan’s child Taimur, before marrying Mira Rajput. On his 39th birthday on Tuesday, Shahid made yet another adorable confession to wife Mira in a rare public display of affection.

This was after Mira shared a blurred photo of herself with Shahid Kapoor without any caption. While sharing the photo, Mira simply posted a red heart emoji.

This elicited an instant response from husband Shahid, who wrote, “This blurred moment is quite the juxtaposition to the clarity I have in my heart about being so incomplete without you.”

Shahid, whose last film Kabir Singh became one of the biggest hits of 2019, celebrated his 39th birthday by cutting a cake with Mira. Since Shahid was busy shooting for Jersey, Mira and father Pankaj Kapur joined him in Chandigarh to have a small celebration.

Mira was dressed in a baby pink spaghetti strap top. She gave her outfit some elegance by wearing a chevron striped black and white jacket with a peacock blue collar. With her hair left loose, Mrs. Kapoor took the no-makeup route to keep the celebration casual. The birthday boy, on the other hand, wore a black, white and orange color block hooded sweatshirt for the occasion.

Later, Mira updated her Insta story to extend birthday greetings to her husband as she wrote, “Happy Birthday to the love of my life.”

Last week, Kareena Kapoor had finally opened up about her relationship with Shahid and the circumstances that led to her breakup with him while shooting for Jab We Met. She had told film critic Anupama Chopra that Jab We Met was where their three years of romance had ended as she found her dream man Saif while shooting for Tashan. Kareena said that she was shooting for both Jab We Met and Tashan simultaneously.

She had said, “Of course, after that, destiny had its own plans and life took its course. A lot happened in the making of this film. We (both Shahid and I) went our separate ways…This (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life because I did meet the man of my dream and I did marry him. This (Jab We Met) took its own course. Both Shahid and me went our separate ways… This was God’s plan because what else could it be. It was like a game of chess.”

On the work front, Shahid is currently shooting for Jersey, where he will be seen playing the character of a cricketer. Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film also called Jersey.