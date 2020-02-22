Taimur Ali Khan’s mother Kareena Kapoor makes extraordinary confession on split with Sahid Kapoor five years after he marries Mira Rajput

13 years after her break-up with Shahid Kapoor and more than three years after she gave birth to son Taimur from Husband Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan has made an extraordinary confession about dating Kabir Singh actor. Speaking to Anupama Chopra, Kareena bared it all about her past relationship with Shahid.

Revealing that Jab We Met was where her relationship with Shahid ended, Kareena Kapoor said that even the film’s director Imtiaz Ali was unaware that they were in a relationship. “Honestly speaking, I don’t think even Imtiaz knew (that we were dating.).” She went on to reveal that it was Shahid, who convinced her to sign for Jab We Met.

She said, “In fact, it was Shahid, who said that I should hear the script (of Jab We Met). He said that the girl’s part is really amazing. ‘You should do it.’ He kind of got the entire project kind of together and both of us ended up doing this film.”

She then revealed for the first time that Jab We Met was where their three years of romance ended as she found her dream man Saif while shooting for Tashan. Kareena said that she was shooting for both Jab We Met and Tashan simultaneously.

She said, “Of course, after that, destiny had its own plans and life took its course. A lot happened in the making of this film. We (both Shahid and I) went our separate ways…This (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life because I did meet the man of my dream and I did marry him. This (Jab We Met) took its own course. Both Shahid and me went our separate ways… This was God’s plan because what else could it be. It was like a game of chess.”

She said that Jab We Met remained the best film for her, Shahid and Imtiaz till date.

Both Shahid and Kareena split after the release of Jab We Met, which went on to become a blockbuster. Shahid married Mira Rajput in 2015 three years after Kareena exchanged wedding vows with Saif.

Shahid and Mira have two children, Misha and Zain, while Kareena and Saif are the parents of three-year-old Taimur.