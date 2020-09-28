Former co-star of Kapil Sharma, Nehha Pendse, to replace Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain? Ex-Bigg Boss contestant breaks silence

Former co-star of Kapil Sharma and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Nehha Pendse, has broken her silence over reports that she was set to replace Saumya Tandon as Anita Bhabhi in Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain comedy show.

“No, I have not been approached for Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain to play Gori mem. So I am not doing the show. I would love to reunite with Benaifer Kohli, but I am not doing the show,” Nehha was quoted as saying.

This came just days after another former Bigg Boss contestant, Shefali Jariwala was rumoured to be replacing Saumya. However, reacting to the rumours, the Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain producer, Benaifer Kohli, had said, “I don’t know where these rumours are coming from. I have not spoken to Shefali Jariwala or anyone.”

Nehha, who was last seen in the popular TV series May I Come In Madam, had taken part in Bigg Boss 12. But, she was evicted from the Bigg Boss house within weeks after the show went on air.

Aside from May I Come In Madam, Nehha has also featured in TV series such as Partners Trouble Ho Gayi Double and Family Time with Kapil Sharma among others. Curiously, Nehha had worked with Benaifer Kohli in May I Come In Madam.

Speaking about her future projects, Nehha told Times of India, “I have done a film ‘June’ and we are waiting for its release. I am waiting for something worthy enough to step out of the house. Just don’t want to take any work for the heck of it.”