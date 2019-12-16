Former actress Payal Rohatgi sent to Bundi Central Jail for 14 days

Former actress Payal Rohatgi has been sent to 14 days of judicial custody after she was produced before a court in Rajasthan in connection with objectionable social media post on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. She was sent to Bundi Central Jail for 14 days.

The Rajasthan Police had arrested her from Ahmedabad on Sunday and produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate on Monday. According to Bundi SP Mamta Gupta, Rohatgi was formally placed under arrest on Sunday night.

Rohatgi herself had confirmed the news of arrest as she wrote on Twitter, “I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia”

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had opposed her arrest. His tweet had read, “There’s little doubt that the comments of @Payal_Rohatgi

were tasteless &false, typical Sanghi drivel circulated on @whatsapp. But to arrest her is unwise: upholding freedom of expression means allowing her to say stupid things w’out police getting involved. She shd be released.”

Rohatgi is notorious for posting communally-charged videos aimed at inciting religious violence between Hindus and Muslims. The video that she has been arrested for was shared by her from her social media pages. In the controversial video, she had made objectionable comments about Jawaharlal Nehru, his father Motilal Nehru, wife Kamla Nehru, daughter Indira Gandhi and her son Feroze Gandhi.

A local Youth Congress leader had filed police case against her in Bundi.