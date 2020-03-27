Farah Khan launches extraordinary attack on likes of Disha Patani and Katrina Kaif for fitness videos; gets support from Anam Mirza, Raveena Tandon and Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter

Noted choreographer and director Farah Khan has launched an extraordinary attack on top Bollywood actresses such as Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez for posting their workout videos online. Farah, who faced police complaints with Bharti Singh of The Kapil Sharma Show and actress Raveena Tandon, took to Instagram to launch a tirade by even threatening to unfollow these actresses if they did not stop posting their workout videos. She found plenty of support for her stunning outrage from friend Anam Mirza and Raveena Tandon applauding her for taking a public stand.

Farah said in her video, “Hi, I am Farah Khan. Since everyone is making videos so I thought I should also make a video. In the interest of public health and safety, my video is saying that please I have a humble request to all the ‘celebrities’ and ‘stars’ that please stop making your workout videos and bombarding us with it. I can understand that you all are privileged and you don’t have any other worries in this global pandemic except for looking after your figures.”

She continued, “But some of us, most of us, have bigger concerns during this crisis. Toh please humare upar reham kijiye aur aapke workout videos band kar dijiye (please show mercy on us and stop your workout videos) and if you can’t stop then, please don’t feel bad if I unfollow you.”

No sooner did she share her video, Bollywood stars and her close friends such as Anam Mirza, also known as Hyderabad’s Shloka Mehta, rallied behind her. Anam posted three emojis indicating tears of joy and face with rolling eyes. Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and actress Raveena Tandon too posted similar emoticons.

Farah did not name anyone but Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez have been some of the Bollywood actresses, who recently posted videos of their workout and dance to show how they were spending their life in self-isolation.

Farah was recently in the news after several police complaints were filed against her in Punjab and Maharashtra for hurting the religious sentiments of the Christian community during a TV show with Raveena and Bharti Singh. The Punjab and Haryana High Court has given them a temporary reprieve directing police to ensure no coercive action was taken against them.

