Dramatic twist in MeToo allegations against Anurag Kashyap after Payal Ghosh ‘refuses’ to accept legal notice served by Richa Chadha; Kangana Ranaut had supported little-known actor

MeToo allegations against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap have taken a dramatic twist after Bollywood actor Richa Chadha served a legal notice to little-known actor Payal Ghosh. Richa, who was cast in a lead a role by Kashyap in his critically-acclaimed film Gangs Of Wasseypur, said that Payal had refused to accept the legal notice served by her lawyers.

Taking to Instagram, Richa wrote, “Update : soft copy of the legal notice has been sent to Ms. Ghosh. My person along with a person from my lawyers office, went to hand deliver the hard copy of the notice to her residence, which she/representative refused to take delivery of . We have their refusal on video.”

Earlier, Richa had shared the copy of her legal notice to Payal after she dragged the former’s name in her MeToo allegations against Kashyap. The notice had read, “Our Client ‘Ms. Richa Chadha’, condemns the act of her name being unnecessarily and falsely dragged in a derogatory manner into controversies and allegations being recently raised by third parties. Though our Client believes that genuinely wronged women should get justice at all costs, there are legislations that are intended to ensure that women have an equal standing in their workplace and to ensure that they have a cordial workplace in which their dignity and self-respect is protected. No woman should misuse their liberties to harass other women with unsubstantiated or non-existent, false and baseless allegations. Our Client has initiated appropriate legal action and shall further pursue her legal rights and remedies in law as may be advised in her best interest.”

Payal, in her interview to ABN Telugu, had sensationally alleged that Kashyap had tried to forcibly thrust his pen** into her vag** when she went to meet him at his office. She had also quoted Kashyap as allegedly saying that actors such as Richa, Huma Qureshi and Mahie Gill were only a call away and they got to act in Kashyap’s films despite having ordinary looks in exchange of sexual favours.

Kashyap’s former wives, Kalki Koechlin and Aarti Bajaj, extended extraordinary support to their ex-husband. Kalki wrote, “I have been a witness to it. In the personal and professional space, you have always seen me as your equal, you have stood up for my integrity even after our divorce, and you have supported me when I felt unsafe in a work environment even before we got together.”

Aarti Bajaj wrote, “First wife here✋🏻.. You are a rockstar @anuragkashyap10. Keep empowering women as you do and the safest place you create for all of them. I see it first hand with our daughter. There is no integrity left and the world is full of losers and no brains baying for blood of anyone who has a voice. If everybody spends the energy which they use in hating others constructively this world will be a better place. Cheapest stunt I have seen till now. First it made me angry then I laughed so hard as it cannot come more framed then this . I am sorry that you have to go through this .That’s the level of them. You stay HIGH and keep using your voice. We love you.”

Curiously, pro-BJP actor Kangana Ranaut too had taken a potshot at Kashyap’s failed marriages while reacting to Payal’s allegations.